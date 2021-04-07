Dutch Features Boards ‘Mocro Maffia’ Spinoff, ‘Zakaria’

Dutch Features International Leisure has boarded the mini-series “Zakaria,” a spin-off of the RTL crime collection “Mocro Maffia.”

“Zakaria” can have its market premiere on the digital MipTV market, which is ready to run April 12-16.

Directed by Aaron van Valen, “Zakaria” options seven brief episodes (operating between 5 and 10 minutes every) and revolves round 15-year-old Zakaria, performed by newcomer Marouane Meftah.

After a failed rescue try of a neighborhood felony, Zakaria leads to juvenile detention and a foster household. The plot of “Zakaria” takes place between the second and third season of “Mocro Maffia.”

“Mocro Maffia,” directed by Bobby Boermans (“App”) and Giancarlo Sanchez (“Horizon”), is a fiction crime collection based mostly on the bestselling guide of the identical identify by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. Their guide was impressed by the current gang battle between rival organized crime factions working within the Amsterdam underworld.

Meftah stars reverse well-liked Moroccan-Dutch actors Achmed Akkabi, Nasrdin Dchar and Walid Benmbarek. The primary two seasons have been launched on the VOD platform Videoland by RTL in its dwelling territory in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The drama collection has already been bought to Germany, Belgium, CIS, Japan and France, amongst different territories.

Dutch Features’ lineup additionally contains the third season of “Mocro Maffia” which premiered on Videoland in February and garnered sturdy scores. The primary episode attracted over 30 % extra subscribers compared to the earlier season.