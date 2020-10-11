Dutch Features to Sell Animated Series ‘Storytime With Sound Results’

Netherlands-based gross sales agent Dutch Features has boarded the animated collection “Storytime With Sound Results” (“Cuentazos con efectazos”) within the run-up to Mipcom and its devoted program devoted to youth program, MipJunior.

“Storytime With Sound Results” is successful Colombian collection which has been airing since final yr on its public broadcaster Señal Colombia and has garnered a number of awards, together with the Prix Jeunesse Iberoamericano and the Award for Greatest Tv Series at Competition Kolibri. The present was additionally chosen for the Japan Prize 2018, amongst different plaudits.

“Storytime With Sound Results” includes of 13 episodes of 5 minutes every and options tales and illustrations which had been chosen from an open name competitors. A second season is at the moment in improvement and might be pitched at Cinekid’s Junior Co-Manufacturing Market in Amsterdam.

On high of promoting the primary season of “Storytime With Sound Results,” Dutch Features can also be dealing with pre-sales on the second season, in addition to tying down co-production companions for the second and third season. The corporate can also be wanting to increase the open-call to different international locations.

Every episode of “Storytime With Sound Results” tells a brand new story impressed by the bodily, emotional and

tutorial transformations skilled by preschoolers. The characters are created with a robust give attention to gender equality and a range of appears, emotions, backgrounds, and beliefs. The episodes characteristic Papa BlahBlah and his son Hehe, each dwell motion characters, who learn tales and provides a voice to the completely different animated characters whereas creating their very own sound results.

Dutch Features’ slate additionally boasts the Czech Emmy-nominated webseries #martyisdead, in addition to Dutch revenge thriller “The Columnist,” which stars Katja Herbers (“Westworld,” “The Individuals”) as a columnist who decides to take bloody revenge on her social media trolls.

“The Columnist” premiered on the Berlin Competition’s European Movie Market in February and not too long ago received the Viewers Award on the Fantasia Competition.