Duty After School Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Acclaimed South Korean streaming series Duty After School Part 2 debuted on March 31, 2023. The second season of Duty After School has just begun airing, and just a few episodes have been made available.

The plot centers on a group of Seongjin High senior seniors who are compelled to repel an alien invasion.

South Korea’s president orders the start of obligatory conscription for every third-year high school students, male and female, during the worldwide alien invasion.

The highly anticipated sci-fi thriller action thriller Duty After School is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. Enter to find out more about the acclaimed K-drama’s forthcoming season.

On March 31, 2023, a Korean drama called Duty After School started streaming. The drama is based on the same-named online book by Ha Il-Kwon.

This military sci-fi drama series has gained a lot of attention since its premiere. It’s time to find out when Part 2 of this miniseries will be published after Part 1 was excellent.

To give you a brief overview of the program, it centers on an assortment of high school kids in Seongjin High who saw an extraterrestrial and are now forced to combat the alien invasion.

The South Korean president, who is aware of the gravity of the situation, proclaims conscription, which forces everyone including third-year students, both male and female—to enlist in the military in order to combat the invaders.

The first episode of the sci-fi and post-apocalyptic drama Duty After School aired in March, telling the tale of a group of desperate high school students who are told to enlist in the military as reserve soldiers to battle the alien invaders in order to boost their test scores for college.

Students are forced to take up firearms as the uncertain scenario develops in order to defend themselves from being slain by insect-like monsters.

Since its debut on March 31, 2023, the action and suspense series Duty After School has had audiences one the edge of their seats.

The seventh episode of Part 2, the second of the two parts, is scheduled to air on April 28, 2023.

Duty After School Part 2 Release Date

A well-liked South Korean online series called Duty After School debuted on March 31, 2023.

After just a few episodes, this comedy was so well-liked that a second season was immediately ordered. Your response to the question will be a resounding “Yes!”

The second season of Duty After School has just begun airing, but a few episodes were previously released. Fans of this show are so enthralled by it that they can’t wait to learn when the next installment will air.

Duty After School Part 2 Cast

Despite the fact that the show’s concept suggests otherwise, only a select few characters get a lot of attention. Shin Hyun Soo’s platoon leader Lee Choon Ho instructs the recruits in a variety of skills to get them ready for the approaching catastrophe.

Before making a name for himself through the 2015 drama Remember: War of the Son, the South Korean actor began his career in musicals.

His breakout performance, however, was in the 2018 drama Twelve Nights, whereby he portrayed the pivotal role of Cha Hyun Oh.

The secondary leads, Kim Chi Yeol with Park Eun Young, will be portrayed by Kim Ki Hae with Im Se Mi, respectively.

The former made her acting debut in 2020’s Woollim Entertainment series Dalgona, and she then appeared in The Witch: Part 2: The Other One.

It’s interesting to note that Responsibility After School marks his first television series in which he plays the lead role. Im Se Mi, on one hand, is an accomplished actress who has starred in important films including True Beauty’s Lim Hee Gyung, Terius Behind Me’s Yoo Ji Yun, and Love on a Rooftop’s Yoon Seung Hye.

The supporting cast of the new series includes Choi Moon Hee, Kim Su Gyeom, Lee Yeon, Kwon Eun Bin, Moon Sang Min, Woo Min Gyu, Kim Min Chul, Kim So Hee, Ahn Do Kyu, Shin Hye Ji, Noh Jong Hyun, and others, albeit these three characters will play significant roles.

Duty After School Part 2 Trailer

Duty After School Part 2 Plot

This engrossing science fiction drama centers on Sundong High School’s Class 3-2, which is like any other class there. The lifestyles of the pupils were very typical.

Some students were focused with romantic feelings for their friends, some with bullying the weaker groups, and still others with the university admission exams that would determine their destiny.

As enigmatic purple orbs fall like lightning from the sky, their lives can be upended.

These are similar to the pods that brought the aliens to Earth, and if uncontrolled, they have the power to destroy whole cities.

The South Korean army finally gave up after suffering several assaults from these weird aliens and started enlisting people with postsecondary education.

The 3-2 class has been forced into military training and is now required to pick up weapons every day after school to combat these very hazardous alien species.

They are forced to play the parts of South Korean fighters despite their reluctance since the government tells them that they won’t be during danger and gives additional academic credit to those who do well in this duty.

They will soon go through military training under the watchful eyes of Platoon Leader Lee Choon Ho as well as Sergeant Kim Won Bin, thinking they will survive to see another day.

They will next be sent on potentially fatal assignments where even one mistake might spell the end for the class.

A military science fiction drama from South Korea, Duty After School was adapted from a webtoon with the same theme by Ha Il-kwon.

The program tells the tale of an assortment of Seongjin High senior seniors who are drafted to combat an extraterrestrial invasion.

Due to the worldwide alien invasion, South Korea’s president declares mandatory conscription for every one of third-year high school students, no matter their gender.

The children complete their required military training inside the school grounds, where they pick up vital wartime survival skills.

But this is no ordinary battle, and whether they can rescue the Earth and themselves is still up in the air.

If you like Duty After School, you may be looking forward to the publication of the next episode. The release timetable for the show has been made public, so you don’t need to wait any longer.