Dvitva Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | First Glance | Songs | Unlock Date

Sandalwood Energy Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar starring Mental mystery drama titled Dvitva. It’s directed through Pawan Kumar who’s widely known for the U-Flip film. The film is produced through Vijay Kiragandur underneath the banner Hombale Movies. Poornachandra Tejaswi will compose the background rankings and soundtracks for the movie. Preetha Jayaram is onboard for dealing with the digital camera.
After won rave critiques from Yuvarathnaa Puneeth Rajkumar, roped for a brand new undertaking from Pawan. The staff introduced a film name Dvitva, it’s a Sanskrit phrase that describes the duality interpretations. The makers of the film are but to announce the feminine lead and different casts. They’re additionally making plans to take the film in a multilingual layout. The movie is ready the flooring from September 2021.
Dvitva Film Main points
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Director
|Pawan Kumar
|Manufacturer
|Vijay Kiragandur
|Tale
|Pawan Kumar
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Solid
|Puneeth Rajkumar
|Song
|Poornachandra Tejaswi
|Cinematographer
|Preetha Jayaram
|Editor
|But to be up to date
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Hombale Movies
|Unlock date
|2022
|Language
|Kannada
[/su_table]
Dvitva Film Solid
Dvitva Trailer
Dvitva Film Poster
Have a look at the name poster from the Dvitva film that includes Puneeth Rajkumar,
Dvitva Songs
- The songs and tune tracks for the impending Dvitva Film will likely be up to date
