Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt team up in Disney’s Jungle Cruise trailer

Disney has revealed an action-packed first take a look at its long-awaited Jungle Cruise film.

The movie relies on a Disneyland attraction of the identical identify and channels an analogous vitality to fellow theme park adaptation, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Emily Blunt performs scientist Lily Houghton, looking for a tree in the jungle that’s mentioned to have miraculous therapeutic capabilities.

Her journey leads her into the trail of Frank, performed by Dwayne Johnson, a jungle riverboat captain sceptical that any such tree really exists.

They may want their mixed wits if they’re to succeed in their mission, dealing with the specter of harmful jungle creatures and a mysterious villain performed by Breaking Dangerous‘s Jesse Plemons.

Take a look at the debut trailer under…

Andy Nyman (Ghost Tales), Édgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) and Paul Giamatti (Billions) spherical out the movie’s supporting solid.

Comic Jack Whitehall will play Blunt’s brother, a flamboyantly gay character which some have criticised as upholding stereotypes about homosexual individuals.

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, greatest recognized for his collaborations with Liam Neeson on Unknown, Non-Cease, Run All Evening and The Commuter.

Jungle Cruise is scheduled for launch on 24th July 2020.