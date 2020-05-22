Dwayne Johnson And More WWE Superstars React To News Of Shad Gaspard’s Death

As Dave Bautista talked about, Shad Gaspard had discovered work outdoors of the ring as an actor and stunt performer, showing lately within the wild DC film Birds of Prey. He had additionally appeared in a pair episodes of Key & Peele, From Nightfall til Daybreak: The Collection, and as Muhammad Ali in The Final Sharknado: It is About Time. He additionally did movement seize work for video video games, and as Brian Pillman Jr. identified, was a serious a part of the 2018 launch of God of Struggle.