Dwayne Johnson breaks his silence and confirms that Black Adam is not part of James Gunn’s initial DC plans

Another domino in the new DC universe has fallen, with Dwayne Johnson confirming that Black Adam “will not be in the first chapter of the story” for the reboot currently being developed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Dwayne Johnson shared the news in a post on his social networks, where he also confirmed that DC and Seven Bucks “would continue to explore the more valuable ways Black Adam can be used in future chapters of the DC multiverse..”

“James and I have known each other for years and have always supported each other’s success. Now is no different, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson went on to say that he was “very proud” of the film released in October and paid tribute to the fans, saying that he would “always listen to them.”

Black Adam’s departure is part of a series of changes which have included the confirmation of the return of Henry Cavill as Superman to leave again weeks later. Gunn recently responded to some of the backlash some of the moves have generated, saying “we were aware there was going to be a period of turmoil.”

Speculations continue about who will return and who will be resetincluding rumors that Jason Momoa will return but as a different character.

Overall, Black Adam has underperformed at the box office since its release, though it still has a chance to at least break even. Here you can read our review of Black Adam, and here the concerns that fans had about the silence of Dwayne Johnson that seems to have been confirmed.