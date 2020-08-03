Dwayne Johnson Buys XFL for $15 Million With Partner Redbird Capital

The XFL has been offered to a gaggle that features former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock’’ Johnson, giving the bankrupt soccer league the type of star energy which will draw even non-sports followers. Selection’s sister website Sportico first reported the information.

Johnson, an actor and producer who performed faculty soccer on the College of Miami, teamed up with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital to purchase the league simply hours earlier than a deliberate public sale was scheduled to start.

They paid $15 million, splitting it evenly. Johnson’s enterprise companion, Dany Garcia, who can also be his ex-wife, will likely be a stakeholder as nicely.

RedBird has made a litany of sports-related investments, together with some with ties to the Nationwide Soccer League and its gamers.

The presence of Johnson, meantime, continues professional wrestling’s involvement within the spring soccer league, which was based—and funded—by WWE Chairman and Chief Government Officer Vince McMahon.

The XFL filed for chapter in April after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of its inaugural season, which acquired off to a promising begin when it comes to tv viewers. The league had a broadcast settlement with Fox.

With reside sports activities a dependable car to ship scores, there’s likelihood various conventional TV networks—and maybe streaming corporations—would search so as to add the XFL to their portfolios. In addition to the league, networks would seemingly search a tie-up with Johnson, who’s the manager producer of “The Titan Video games,’’ a sports activities competitors actuality collection on NBC.

The XFL is the newest sports-related transfer for Cardinale and RedBird, which just lately purchased French soccer staff Toulouse. As well as, Cardinale—together with Oakland A’s govt Billy Beane—created a particular goal acquisition firm, or SPAC, that’ll deal with shopping for corporations in sports activities, media and information analytics.

The non-public fairness agency can also be an investor within the YES Community, the regional sports activities community that exhibits New York Yankees video games, in addition to On Location Experiences, which is partly owned by the NFL, and likewise OneTeam Companions, a tie-up that features the unions that symbolize MLB and NFL gamers.

In its chapter submitting, Alpha Leisure, the XFL’s guardian, listed the league with property and liabilities within the vary of about $10 million to $50 million.

McMahon introduced the XFL’s reboot in 2018, and spent two years creating the eight-team league.

The XFL drew greater than three million viewers in its first week. The viewers was about half that quantity in its fifth and last week earlier than the shutdown.

The unique XFL, created in 2001 in partnership with NBC, folded after one season.

XFL President Jeffrey Pollack oversaw the sale course of for the league.