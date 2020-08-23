Dwayne Johnson Drops First Looks At Black Adam, And They’re Incredible

Depart a Remark
We’ve been ready a very long time to see Dwayne Johnson carry Black Adam to life on the large display, with the DC Comics antihero being given his personal film roughly three and a half years in the past, and the WWE famous person having been hooked up to the function for for much longer. Whereas there’s nonetheless a methods to till Black Adam hits theaters, right this moment lastly brings us our first official have a look at Johnson because the eponymous character.
Granted, we’d seen some paintings created by DC Comics’ Jim Lee and graphic artist BossLogic of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam when the film’s launch date was introduced late final yr, however this new idea artwork coming straight out of the DC FanDome on-line occasion (as Johnson teased) provides us our first style of how the character will really be depicted on the large display. Have a look!
As you possibly can see, the DC Prolonged Universe’s Black Adam costume doesn’t veer away from what the character wears on the printed web page, and rightly so. Identical to crimson and yellow are Shazam’s coloration scheme, Black Adam has rocked the black and yellow coloration scheme for many years. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam additionally boasts a cape, which the character not often wore pre-New 52, however has incessantly been part of his wardrobe for the reason that DC Comics relaunch, in addition to within the Injustice video video games.
Right here’s one other have a look at Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam, albeit this time with him in the principle character’s unique Teth-Adam kind who’s nonetheless enslaved millennia in the past.
Lastly, right here’s one other badass shot of Black Adam, this time atop a throne, and judging by the troopers at his toes, no less than a part of the story will certainly be set within the current day.
Lastly, right here we’ve Black Adam in flight!
It’s onerous to say after we’ll really get to see a photograph of Dwayne Johnson carrying the Black Adam costume. Whereas filming was initially anticipated to start this month or in September, the present well being disaster has difficult issues, and Johnson has to complete capturing Netflix’s Pink Discover earlier than transferring onto Black Adam. So now cameras are anticipated to start out rolling in early 2021 as an alternative, however no less than we’ve this idea artwork to get pleasure from within the meantime.
Launched in 1945, Black Adam is considered one of Shazam’s (previously referred to as Captain Marvel) best adversaries, arguably simply as outstanding, if no more son, as Physician Thaddeus Sivana. Whereas Black Adam initially behaved like an easy supervillain, within the fashionable period, he’s incessantly been depicted as an anti-hero who will do something to guard the world, notably the individuals of Kahndaq, however makes use of brutal strategies frowned upon by your common superhero.
No Black Adam plot particulars have been revealed but, although this paintings does verify that we’ll learn the way Teth-Adam gained his powers in historic Kahndaq and subsequently grew to become corrupted. This was rapidly referenced throughout Shazam! when Billy Batson met the traditional wizard Shazam within the Rock of Eternity and shortly after grew to become the wizard’s new champion.
Dwayne Johnson additionally revealed final November that Black Adam will characteristic the Justice Society of America, DC Comics’ oldest superhero crew. To date, the one confirmed member of the lineup is Atom Smasher, who shall be performed by To All The Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than star Noah Centineo. Behind the cameras, Jaume Collet-Serra (who’s already labored with Johnson on Jungle Cruise) is directing and Undatable’s Adam Sztykiel penned the script.
Black Adam is ready to work its magic in theaters on December 22, 2021, so hold checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on the way it’s coming alongside. You may study what different DC Comics-related motion pictures are on the way in which with our complete information, and remember to hold searching via DC FanDome’s quite a few choices.
