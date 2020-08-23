Dwayne Johnson Drops First Looks At Black Adam, And They’re Incredible

It’s onerous to say after we’ll really get to see a photograph of Dwayne Johnson carrying the Black Adam costume. Whereas filming was initially anticipated to start this month or in September, the present well being disaster has difficult issues, and Johnson has to complete capturing Netflix’s Pink Discover earlier than transferring onto Black Adam. So now cameras are anticipated to start out rolling in early 2021 as an alternative, however no less than we’ve this idea artwork to get pleasure from within the meantime.