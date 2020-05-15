Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Movie ‘Ball and Chain’ Lands at Netflix – Variety

Netflix has acquired “Ball and Chain,” a superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon (“The Massive Sick”) is writing the script, tailored from the 1990s comedian of the identical identify by Scott Lobdell. It follows a married couple going by relationship turmoil who even have superpowers, however they solely work correctly after they’re collectively.

Johnson and Blunt lately teamed on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a household journey that’s scheduled to launch in theaters subsequent 12 months.

Along with starring in “Ball and Chain,” Johnson and Blunt are additionally producing the movie. Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia will assist produce together with Kevin Misher. Lobdell is government producing together with Andy Berman for Misher Movies.

“Certainly one of our predominant initiatives at Seven Bucks is to proceed to seek out the most effective platforms to inform tales that entertain and encourage on a worldwide scale,” Johnson mentioned. “Netflix is the right accomplice to ship this epic superhero/romantic comedy expertise alongside us, and we’re excited to be again in enterprise with the Netflix staff. I’m additionally excited to not solely reunite with pricey pal Emily Blunt in entrance of the digicam, however to additionally collaborate as producing companions as we convey Emily V. Gordon’s script to life.”

Johnson will subsequent be seen in Netflix’s motion comedy “Pink Discover” reverse Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Blunt will quickly seem in “A Quiet Place Half II,” which was directed by her husband John Krasinski. Paramount had deliberate to launch the movie on March 18, however postponed it till Sept. four due the coronavirus pandemic inflicting film theaters to shut.

Gordon, who obtained an Academy Award nomination with Kumail Nanjiani for “The Massive Sick” screenplay, labored on the Apple TV Plus collection “Little America.”

Johnson is repped by WME, TGC Administration and Gang Tyre. Blunt is repped by CAA and Sloane Supply. Gordon is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose. Lobdell is represented by A3 Artists Company, Zero Gravity, and Joan Vento-Corridor.