Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Team Up on Superhero Film ‘Ball and Chain’ – Variety

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are re-teaming on the superhero film “Ball and Chain” following their collaboration on “Jungle Cruise.”

The challenge is being shopped amongst studios, together with Netflix, however no distribution deal has closed.

“Ball and Chain” is being written by Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon and is an adaptation of the ’90s comedian of the identical title by Scott Lobdell. It follows a married couple going by means of relationship turmoil who even have superpowers, however they solely work correctly after they’re collectively.

Along with starring, Johnson and Blunt are additionally producing. Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia will assist produce together with Kevin Misher.

The 2 actors will seem in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which had been set to be launched on July 24, however however was pushed to July 30, 2021 on account of theater closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson will subsequent be seen in Netflix’s action-comedy “Purple Discover” reverse Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. He’s repped by WME, TGC Administration and Gang Tyre.

Blunt will quickly seem in “A Quiet Place Half II,” reverse partner John Krasinski, who additionally directed the thriller sequel. Paramount had deliberate to launch the movie on March 18, however determined to push it to Sept. four on account of coronavirus. She is repped by CAA and Sloane Supply.

Gordon, who obtained an Academy Award nomination with Kumail Nanjiani for “The Large Sick” screenplay, labored on the Apple TV Plus collection “Little America.” She is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose. The information was first reported by Deadline.