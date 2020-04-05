Dwayne Johnson explains why Jungle Cruise was delayed by a full year

Dwayne Johnson has revealed why Disney delayed his Jungle Cruise movie by a full year.

The studio was pressured to push again a number of blockbusters because of the coronavirus outbreak, however the likes of Mulan and Black Widow noticed far shorter delays than Johnson’s household journey.

The Jumanji actor shed some mild on the elements behind the choice in a new Instagram publish.

Johnson stated: “I really feel nice and bullish about this date because it offers us time for Disney to be totally operational in all their companies – theme parks, accommodations, cruise ships, however extra importantly, it offers the world time to bounce again to residing confidently, productively and joyously as soon as once more.”

The truth that he particularly mentions Disney’s theme parks and cruise ships means that these points of interest could possibly be used to advertise Jungle Cruise upon its eventual launch, however they don’t seem to be at the moment working because of the pandemic.

Jungle Cruise relies on a Disneyland experience, following within the footsteps of Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion.

Jungle Cruise stars Johnson alongside Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as an unlikely pairing who go in seek for a tree stated to have therapeutic capabilities.

Jack Whitehall (Dangerous Training) co-stars as Blunt’s on-screen brother, whereas Jesse Plemons (Breaking Dangerous) will play the movie’s villain.

Initially scheduled for launch on 24th July 2020, Jungle Cruise has been moved to a spot subsequent year on 30th July 2021. A brand new trailer was launched final month which exhibits the characters in motion.

Disney just lately introduced a variety of different modifications to their launch schedule prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, setting a new date for his or her live-action Mulan remake in addition to delaying their upcoming Marvel motion pictures.