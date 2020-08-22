Dwayne Johnson gives first-look at Black Adam costume ahead of DC FanDome panel

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is about to flip the DC Universe the wrong way up in his new blockbuster, Black Adam.

Particulars concerning the highly-anticipated movie have thus far been fairly sparse, however that’s all set to alter within the DC FanDome occasion, which kicks off later in the present day.

Ahead of the web conference, a number of DC stars have been teasing their panels – and it appears The Rock could have dominated the dialog.

Johnson despatched social media right into a fairly appreciable frenzy when he tweeted a dramatic first-look at his villainous character in motion.

He tweeted: “The hierarchy of energy within the DC UNIVERSE is about to alter. BLACK ADAM arrives TOMORROW at #DCFanDome. He’s coming to crush all of them. #ManInBlack #BLACKADAM.”

The submit was accompanied with a brief clip taking us on a journey by a darkish and grim hall earlier than we see a determine emerge in an expansive room.

Because the display goes darkish, Johnson as soon as extra hints at a crushing of our DC heroes earlier than Black Adam lastly flashes on display.

Johnson is seen crouching down, punching the ground as fiery lightning bolts shoot out of his fist.

The dramatic idea artwork gives a first-look at the costume as Black Adam might be seen with a glowing lightning bolt on his chest – his shoulders are adorned with Greco-Roman type patterns, paying homage to the character’s historic origins.

Talking concerning the function, Johnson added on his Instagram account final November: “I’m honoured to hitch the enduring DC Universe and it’s a real pleasure to turn out to be Black Adam.

“Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, however the distinction is he doesn’t toe the mark or stroll the road. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll all the time do what’s proper for the folks — however he does it his manner. Fact and justice — the Black Adam manner. This function is in contrast to another I’ve ever performed in my profession and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey collectively.”

Black Adam is predicted to be launched on 22nd December 2021. For those who’re searching for one thing to look at, take a look at our TV Information.

