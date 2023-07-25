Dwayne Johnson Has Donated 7 Figure Amount To Striking Actors:

A spokesman for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation told HuffPost upon Monday that actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a “seven-figure” amount to SAG-AFTRA during the players union’s strike. This is the most money anyone has ever given to SAG-AFTRA.

On July 13, the leaders of SAG-AFTRA announced that the union would go on strike. That same day, Courtney B. Vance, president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and Cyd Wilson, executive director of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, wrote a message to 2,700 of the union’s highest-paid actors, explaining that many of them would need money during the strike.

Organization Collected Financial Help For The 160,000 Union Members:

The organization gathers financial help for the 160,000 union members who have been upon protest since May 2 for better pay and protections against unapproved use of their pictures by artificial intelligence.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists has been on strike since July 13. They joined the current strike by the Writers Guild of America East and West to demand fair pay and better working conditions in Hollywood.

Almost 2,700 High Paying Actor Got A Letter From The Union President:

About 2,700 of the highest-paid SAG-AFTRA members got a letter from the union’s president, Courtney B. Vance, as well as executive director, Cyd Wilson, explaining the need for financial help during the work slowdown. The letter was sent to all 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members.

A spokesperson for the union told HuffPost that Johnson’s seven-figure gift is the biggest lump sum from a single giver since the union was started in 1985. The representative called it a “milestone.”

“Courtney and myself sat down to talk with our team when we heard about the strike and said, ‘Here we go again.’ We had been through this before with COVID, and our members were so helpful in taking care of their own.

The Exact Amount Is Not Beed Stated Bu Anyone:

Johnson gave money, but the exact amount has not been said. But Wilson told, which initially reported the news on Monday, that the money will probably help 7,000 to 10,000 union members through the union’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

Mr. Wilson said, “It’s the biggest donation we’ve ever gotten from one person at one time.” With this money, people will be able to put food upon the table, keep their kids safe, while maintaining their cars going.

Vance told, “It’s a call to action for every one of us to understand that we just must stand up in whatever way we can.” “Dwayne is telling everyone, ‘I’m here. What’re you going to do?'”

Union Used It’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program To Help 160,000 Members During Covid-19:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation used its Emergency Financial Assistance Program to help many of the union’s 160,000 members. This program will also be used to help players during the strike.

“We can only provide services with the help of gifts and grants. “We’ve been very lucky that we’ve been able to raise enough money to pay for all of our programs,” Wilson says.

In This Type Of Crisis We Need Our Famous People Who Can Pay For It:

“But when we have a crisis such as this and must allocate hundreds of millions of dollars to help, we need our famous people who can pay for it and are in a position to help others.”

Wilson says that the SAG-AFTRA Foundation gives funds of up to $1,500 per member. However, if an actor is in real danger because of health problems or other issues, a lifetime member can get up to $6,000 in emergency money.

Johnsons Donation Can Help 10,000 Members:

So, Johnson’s gift of $700,000 could help tens of thousands of players. The Foundation thanks Johnson on social media for his “extraordinary generosity as well as historic donation,” hoping that it would inspire other famous people to do the same.

Members of the WGA have been on strike for the past two months, which has already had a big effect on shows like season five of Stranger Things, season 2 of The Last of Us, the sixth installment of The Handmaid’s Tale, and the Game of Thrones episode A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms The Hedge Knight.

Vance said that we have been performing this since 1985, which means that we have been doing this for 40 years. Our job and goal is to be ready to help people pay for things like medical bills, rent, debts, and food when they are in need or a problem.

Here we are again. Even though they are on the protest lines, they continue to have to make payments for things. Fran Drescher is doing what the union needs to do on the front lines.