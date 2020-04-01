Dwayne Johnson Is Already Talking Smack About Black Adam Beating The Justice League

The DC Prolonged Universe is an ever increasing place, with loads of iconic comedian ebook characters being tailored for the large display screen. One of many tasks that has been sitting in improvement hell is Black Adam, which will likely be produced and starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The villain-centric blockbuster was set to lastly begin up manufacturing this summer time, though issues over the COVID-19 pandemic has seemingly put these plans in jeopardy. However regardless, Johnson has already began smack speaking the Justice League. And given his profession in wrestling, he is actual good at it.