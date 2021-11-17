Dwayne Johnson is already transparent about his subsequent function: to be the following James Bond after the retirement of Daniel Craig

Now that Daniel Craig is leaving the position of James Bond after 15 years enjoying one of the crucial best possible Bond ever, there’s a “Bond void” to fill. At IGN Spain we just lately evolved a listing of imaginable applicants to select up Craig’s batonEven Henry Cavill confirmed his passion within the 007 franchise. Alternatively, we by no means imagined that Dwayne Johnson (The Rock, Speedy & Livid) would suggest himself to be the following Bond.

In an interview for Esquire, Johnson spoke of his connection to the Bond universe. Seems his grandfather, Peter Maiva, was once a Bond villain in We most effective reside Two times, the place he performed a villain seeking to kill Bond with a mixture of wrestling strikes and a katana … to no avail, clearly. “Sure, my grandfather was once a Bond villain in You Best Are living Two times with Sean Connery“stated Johnson.”[Era] very very cool. And I wish to practice in his footsteps and be the following Bond“.

And he emphasizes: “I do not need to be a villain. I need to be Bond“It could not had been clearer. Despite the fact that lovers definitely recognize Dwayne Johnson’s passion, there’s a lengthy listing of best possible applicants to play the nature. The 3 favorites are Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba, and at IGN Spain we proposed others like Cillian Murphy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Who would be the subsequent Bond has but to be printed and there was numerous debate about the potential for it being a girl for the primary time. We will be able to need to watch for the ones accountable for the franchise to come to a decision.