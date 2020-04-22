Dwayne Johnson Is Bringing A New Wrestling Show To TV

Go away a Remark
Dwayne Johnson is a fairly busy man, and the present circumstances don’t appear to have slowed him down in any respect. Except for prepping for roles in future tasks like Black Adam, he’s additionally utilizing social media to speak with followers and open up about completely different elements of his life. Properly, it seems just like the extremely sought-after actor and producer is including one other TV venture to his record, and he’s partnered with a widely known expertise to make it occur.
Dwayne Johnson will government produce a brand new sequence for HBO that facilities on the world of yard wrestling. Becoming a member of Johnson as an government producer is author, producer and actress Issa Rae, in accordance with Selection. Dany Garcia, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Leisure producing accomplice, will even government produce below that banner.
The venture has been tentatively titled Tre Cnt – or Tre Rely – and focuses on a dock employee and struggling professional wrestler named Cassius Jones who lives in Houston’s Third Ward, often known as The Tre. With the assistance of his household associates and neighbors (and a few inherited assets of his personal) Cassius will search to assemble a hip-hop-centric backyard-wrestling empire.
Each Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae have prior relationships with the premium cable channel. Johnson beforehand starred on the sports activities dramedy sequence Ballers, which wrapped up its five-season run final fall. Johnson and Garcia additionally served as government producers on that present below their Seven Bucks Leisure firm. In the meantime Rae presently stars on Insecure, one other HBO dramedy, on which she serves as a author and government producer.
Judah Miller will government produce and function showrunner, together with El Masri, who will even tackle writing duties.
In the case of wrestling, Dwayne Johnson has glorious credentials, having greater than made a reputation for himself as The Rock throughout his WWE profession. Since making the transition to movie and TV, he’s additionally gravitated in the direction of a number of sports-related tasks. Extra just lately, he produced and starred within the biographical sports activities dramedy Preventing with My Household, which centered on the lifetime of former skilled wrestler Paige. All in all, Johnson could make some key contributions to this venture.
Wrestling is probably not the very first thing that involves thoughts when one thinks of Issa Rae, however her abilities as a producer and a comedic pressure ought to assist the present immensely. Along with Insecure, she’s additionally served as an government producer on HBO’s A Black Woman Sketch Show in addition to the upcoming comedy movie Lovebirds.
Yard wrestling is a topic that hasn’t actually been explored in serialized tv, and this might permit Tre Cnt to interrupt some new floor for HBO and TV as a complete. And if issues work out, Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae will every have one other hit for his or her already spectacular resumes. Make sure you examine in with CinemaBlend for extra information on the sequence because it develops.
