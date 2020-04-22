Dwayne Johnson Is Bringing A New Wrestling Show To TV

In the case of wrestling, Dwayne Johnson has glorious credentials, having greater than made a reputation for himself as The Rock throughout his WWE profession. Since making the transition to movie and TV, he’s additionally gravitated in the direction of a number of sports-related tasks. Extra just lately, he produced and starred within the biographical sports activities dramedy Preventing with My Household, which centered on the lifetime of former skilled wrestler Paige. All in all, Johnson could make some key contributions to this venture.