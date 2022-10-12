Dwayne Johnson is clear and promises that Black Adam will fight Superman: “a new era in the DC universe”

Dwayne Johnson has promised that his DCEU character, Black Adam will fight Superman in an upcoming movie.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Johnson is confident that Black Adam will mark a new era in the DC cinematic universe.

When asked if Black Adam and Superman will ever square off, Johnson said, “Of course. That’s the point of all of this. There’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin.”

He went on to state that DC is listening to its fans and doing everything possible to meet their expectations, although he warned that “at some point” he might not be able to do so.

Johnson strongly believes that the DCEU (which began with Man of Steel and has since included the original Suicide Squad, the Justice League, Wonder Woman, etc.) has gone through a transitional period and it will start again with Black Adam.

“So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up with,” he said. “And the whole goal and intention now is this new era, the new time. Now we’re going to build.”

It’s not the first time the Fast and Furious and Jumanji star has spoken out about the future of the DCEU, as Johnson commented in August that he’s “optimistic” that it will one day cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There may not be as much optimism about other DCEU properties, though, as DC Comics creative chief Jim Lee said in July that Zack Snyder’s time is probably over. He believes that the “Snyderverse” (consisting of Justice League, Batman v Superman and Man of Steel) has concluded, as “there are no plans to work on that material any further.”