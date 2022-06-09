Dwayne Johnson is dedicated to increasing the Black Adam Universe: this has simplest simply begun

“The hierarchy of energy within the DC Universe is set to switch.“.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been pronouncing the ones phrases about Black Adam’s long-awaited advent to the DC Universe for reasonably a while now. Now that the primary complete trailer for the movie has been launched, enthusiasts can begin to get an concept of ​​simply how giant of a transformation this is going to be. Black Adam is right here for the lengthy hauland at Tuesday’s particular trailer preview and Q&A, Johnson printed that he’s, too.

After appearing the trailer to a fortunate crew of reporters, Johnson took the level with director Jaume Collet-Serra and manufacturers Hiram García and Beau Flynn. His pastime for the challenge was once glaring, which is smart for the reason that this can be a film that is been over a decade within the making.

In step with Johnson, the group has giant plans for the DC antihero. “I’m 100% dedicated“, said the big name and manufacturer, “no longer simplest with Black Adam, but additionally with the growth of the Black Adam Universe, the DC Universe“.

It is a thrilling prospect, as Johnson’s love for Black Adam and the JSA is obviousso the theory of ​​him directing and shaping a brand new technology of DC motion pictures is exhilarating.

“We can paintings very laborious to be sure that we go back to honor the mythology, but additionally to provide the enthusiasts what they would like. I select up the whole lot you might be striking out and I do not leave out a factor, those guys do not leave out a factor“.

What does this imply for the way forward for the franchise? In fact, Johnson did not ascertain the rest. However he did proportion his positive hopes for the route the following movie would possibly take.

“That is the start (with a bit of luck, palms crossed) of an excessively lengthy narrative trail wherein Black Adam is the anchor gasoline that may then push and push this universe out.“.

Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21, 2022.