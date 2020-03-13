Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Joker And Black Adam Crew Member From The Red Notice Set

View this submit on Instagram

On set. RED NOTICE. It’s a very good day when my good friend and A cam ???? operator, Geoff Haley makes me stomach giggle – little question from his filthy, inappropriate jokes my harmless ears shouldn’t be listening to. Over time, the largest motion pictures of my profession have been shot by Geoff, who was simply awarded “Operator of the Yr” (equal to profitable an Academy Award) for his sensible digicam work on JOKER. He’s an exceptional storyteller behind the lens and this summer season we’re pumped to collaborate once more on our extremely anticipated, BLACK ADAM?? DC Universe, we’re excited to come back play. Till then, it’s again to work on this one. #RedNotice ???? #SteveMcqueenInsipred? #TheHaleySpecial ???? @hhgarcia41 ????