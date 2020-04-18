Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Was Becoming A Jerk And Made The Decision To Be A Nice Guy

View this submit on Instagram

And am I sick of taking selfies???????????? Fame is a really humorous and harmful factor. It may be extremely deceiving, chilly blooded and set you down a darkish path that ends in self destruction should you let your self purchase into your personal fame. I began to turn into as asshole about my fame after I was a well-known professional wrestler in my 20’s, (and I wore a fanny pack ???????????????) till one fateful night time modified my perspective and self consciousness and GRATITUDE for the remainder of my life. My recommendation to youngsters, younger adults or anybody who needs to be well-known/ Don’t fear about being well-known. As an alternative work laborious to turn into good at one thing. Then work tougher to turn into nice. Then work even tougher and put within the 10, 15, 20+ years to turn into MASTERFUL. Fame will come. Or possibly it gained’t. Both approach, fame is fleeting however your legacy is ceaselessly. Mahalo for the nice questions ???? and preserve ‘em coming. Most significantly, keep wholesome my mates. D