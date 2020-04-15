Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Action Movie Heroes And Harrison Ford Is On The List

At the moment, Dwayne Johnson is among the greatest motion stars the world has ever seen. After all, you aren’t getting there with out following within the footsteps of those who got here earlier than. Johnson was born within the early 1970s, which suggests he was most likely watching a whole lot of motion pictures within the 1980s. As such, he admits that his favourite motion heroes rising up have been the massive stars of the last decade, like Schwarzenegger, Stallone, and Harrison Ford.