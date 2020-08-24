Dwayne Johnson Reveals One Justice Society Member Who Was Cut From Black Adam

Whereas there was much less give attention to the “DC Prolonged Universe” as an entity in recent times, there nonetheless is one, at the very least so far as we all know. Black Adam was referenced first within the Shazam! film, which we additionally know takes place in the identical universe as Justice League. If there is a competing want to make use of Hawkgirl elsewhere in that universe, then it could be that Black Adam was requested to exchange the character, equally to the way in which that the primary Suicide Squad film needed to be modified up to ensure that Justice League to work.