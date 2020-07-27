Dwayne Johnson Says Tim Burton Considered Him For The Role Of Willy Wonka

Depart a Remark
Hollywood is suffering from tales about actors that turned down iconic roles or who had been thought-about and rejected for no matter motive. It may be a enjoyable recreation to play to surprise simply how a sure film may need turned out if the lead function was performed by anyone else. Nonetheless, Dwayne Johnson might have simply blown our minds as a result of he says he was thought-about for a task that was finally performed by Johnny Depp. Are you able to even image The Rock as Willy Wonka in Tim Burton’s remake of Charlie & The Chocolate Manufacturing unit?
In keeping with Dwayne Johnson, that was no less than theoretically attainable, though even Johnson is evident that the chances of it truly taking place had been fairly lengthy, even on the time. The actor and former skilled wrestler posted a quick Instagram video of the 1971 Gene Wilder movie model, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Manufacturing unit and together with revealing that it is certainly one of Johnson’s favourite films, he dropped the information that Tim Burton had briefly thought-about him for the function of Wonka within the 2005 remake.
Of course, within the time this was thought-about, which might have been 2003 or 2004, because the remake got here out in 2005, Dwayne Johnson was solely simply getting began in his new profession in Hollywood. He did not have the historical past or the expertise and his identify merely wasn’t the draw then that it might finally grow to be, and the function of Willy Wonka finally went to frequent Tim Burton collaborator Johnny Depp.
Actually, Dwayne Johnson as Willy Wonka would have been an extended shot, however it might have been such a distinct character that it turns into troublesome to even think about what Johnson’s model of Wonka would have regarded like. It actually would have been not like something he had performed to that time. And even now, with Dwayne Johnson has settled into his place in Hollywood. The thought of him enjoying Wonka appears weird, however that is a part of why the thought is so fascinating.
Whereas Dwayne Johnson is without doubt one of the extra fantastical people strolling the planet, I imply simply have a look at the man, he tends to play, for lack of a greater time period “regular” individuals. His films are sometimes excessive motion spectacles however Dwayne Johnson performs cops, members of the navy, and different individuals who have precise jobs that actual individuals have. His makes an attempt at actual fantasy tales have been minimal, and it must be stated, much less profitable than his different gigs.
Actually, Dwayne Johnson grew to become an enormous star regardless. Not getting the Willy Wonka function was no nice loss, and as Johnson himself says, he most likely wasn’t actually thought-about for the function within the first place. Nonetheless, it is a enjoyable thought, and it is now been 15 years since anyone made a movie model of Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit, which in Hollywood phrases is endlessly. Should not we be about due for an additional remake? Possibly Dwayne Johnson can get one other probability at that function.
