Dwayne Johnson Says Tim Burton Considered Him For The Role Of Willy Wonka

This morning I launched our infants to certainly one of my all time fav movies – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Manufacturing unit. They beloved it and now absolutely anticipate me to ship a room filled with chocolate and sweet. That’ll be my subsequent challenge ???? Some cool historical past – again within the early 2000’s, iconic director, Tim Burton had thought-about me to play Willy Wonka is his remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit. I bear in mind considering “HOLY SHIT, IM IN” ???? ??????????????? However that was a few years in the past after I was simply beginning out in Hollywood with no basis of world field workplace power or any actual performing expertise to even pull it off. The function, after all went to Johnny Depp, who at the moment was the most important star on the planet. The relaxation was historical past. And down the street I went. The undeniable fact that Tim even thought-about me (albeit I’m certain he thought-about for all of seven seconds:) certain meant a helluva lot to me as I used to be simply breaking in to the enterprise with no thought what the long run had in retailer. I’ll all the time elevate a glass ???? to the goals that don’t come true, as a result of typically they’re one of the best factor that by no means occurred. #BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka ????????????