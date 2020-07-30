Dwayne Johnson Shares ‘Quarantine Silver Blessings’ During Adorable Pool Day With His Kids

View this submit on Instagram

My pool days = Tia simply wanting “daddy maintain me” whereas I stroll round contained in the pool together with her and Jazzy (resurfacing to catch her breath) swims up and bites my legs as a result of “the shark has to kill the large monster” ???????? ??????????? Take pleasure in your households and keep wholesome, my pals. #quarantinesilverblessings #thebigmonster