Dwayne Johnson Teases Big Changes For Hobbs And Shaw Sequel

The Quick and Livid franchise has hit a little bit of a snag as the following entry in the primary collection has delayed its launch till April of 2021, however followers of the collection as an entire have been not too long ago given the excellent news that Quick and Livid spinoff Hobbs and Shaw is at the moment growing a sequel of its personal. Whereas we do not actually know a lot of something past that, Dwayne Johnson is teasing that the brand new film could have much more than simply extra motion starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The brand new movie will embody a set of recent characters as effectively.
Among the finest elements of Hobbs and Shaw was the who’s who of Hollywood that went alongside for the trip. Along with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, we had robust supporting for roles from the likes of Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba and Eiza Gonzalez. We even acquired shock appearances from Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Coronary heart. We could or could not see any of them within the sequel, however in a latest Fb video Dwayne Johnson promised the following movie can be creating much more new characters for us to like. In keeping with Johnson…
We now have a number of extra surprises, nice characters to create, not the characters that Hobbs can simply kick the shit out of, ‘trigger that’s boring, however characters I believe you’ll fall in love with — villains, anti-heroes and heroes.
A brand new villain is, in fact, obligatory for a Hobbs and Shaw sequel. Idris Elba’s character from the final movie is fairly definitively useless, most likely. The film’s finale additionally teased an enormous unhealthy whose face we by no means noticed. Whether or not the following film will reveal who’s pulling the strings or simply give us one other lieutenant, we’ll have to attend and see.
However whoever Hobbs and Shaw are combating within the sequel, it seems they’re going to have assist, as Dwayne Johnson is teasing new heroes who could help the title characters and even combat alongside them. We may see any individual take the spot occupied by Vanessa Kirby within the final movie if she will not be coming again, or we may see the core group increase much more. it seems just like the plan is to construct an entire new “household” across the Quick & Livid spinoff.
Probably the most attention-grabbing a part of Dwayne Johnson’s remark might be that we’ll see new “anti-heroes” within the movie. If you already know your film goes to incorporate anti-heroes in any respect, then there should be a fairly robust thought of the place the film goes to be going and what characters can be showing. Actually, contemplating how the final movie left off one would hope that there was a plan for paying off the teases, however with motion pictures you simply by no means understand how far forward anyone is considering.
