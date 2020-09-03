Dwayne Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Along With His Family

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he’s examined constructive for coronavirus, along with his spouse Lauren Hashian and their two younger daughters.

“I wished to present you guys slightly useful replace on issues which were occurring on my finish for the previous two-and-a-half to a few weeks now. So the replace is that this: my spouse Lauren in addition to my two child women and myself, we’ve all examined constructive for COVID-19,” Johnson stated in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“I can let you know that this has been one of the vital difficult and tough issues we’ve ever needed to endure as a household, and for me, personally, as effectively. And I’ve gone via some doozies prior to now,” he stated. “Testing constructive for COVID-19 is far completely different than overcoming nasty accidents, or being evicted and even being broke, which I’ve been quite a lot of instances.”

Fortunately, Johnson stated that he and his household are now not contagious and are beginning to really feel higher after their diagnoses.

“I want it was solely me who examined constructive, but it surely wasn’t, it was my complete household, so this one was an actual kick within the intestine. However I’m blissful to let you know guys that we as a household are good. We’re on the opposite finish of it, we’re on the opposite aspect. We’re now not contagious, and we’re — thank God — we’re wholesome,” he stated.

The “Jumanji” star stated they’ve been self-isolating, and he and Hashian had a “tough go” at first, however his daughters are again to taking part in like regular. “Very shut household associates” had been those to transmit the virus to the Johnson household, regardless of everybody concerned being “extremely disciplined.” Johnson urged his followers to have associates get examined earlier than coming over and to maintain their immune methods wholesome.

“The opposite factor is put on your masks, we’ve been in quarantine for months, we put on our masks every single day,” he stated. “This baffles me that some individuals on the market, together with some politicians, will take this concept of carrying masks and make it a part of a political agenda, politicizing it. It has nothing to do with politics. Put on your masks. It’s a truth, and it’s the proper factor to do and it’s accountable factor to do. Not solely for your self and your loved ones, but in addition for your fellow human beings.”

Watch his full video under.