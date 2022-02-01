Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ in a Call of Duty movie? The actor would be fighting for it

The professional had already dropped hints about his next project, which would be based on the “biggest and most powerful” game.

Many years ago, Activision showed his interest in making a cinematic world for Call of Duty. These intentions returned from time to time with news that alluded to his casting and other advances in the project. And it seems that now they have taken a very big step with the next film of the iconic shooter, as it is very possible that the actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock‘, participate in it.

The Rock would still be talking to the studios responsibleAlthough the same professional dropped a clue in a recent interview, now the Giant Freaking Robot medium shares the project in which the actor is involved. According to his sources, The Rock I would be talking with the film studios to be part of the film, and from the actor’s statements it would seem that such discussions they are getting ahead.

No further details about this production are yet known, so the date has not been revealed. argument that it intends to address. Considering that the Call of Duty franchise has passed through various historical eras, this film I could go anywhere. Therefore, we will have to wait for those responsible for the film to provide more information about the project, which according to The Rock will be announced this year.

In 3DJuegos we already theorize about the participation of Dwayne Johnson in a Call of Duty movie, although it is also worth knowing the rest of the franchises in which this actor would look good. In addition, The Rock has already expressed his passion for video games on multiple occasions and has recently recalled one of the great moments in Xbox history, in which he was hero.

More about: The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, Call of Duty, Call of Duty Movie and Adaptation.