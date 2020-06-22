Dwayne Johnson to host Global Citizen concert – line-up includes Coldplay and Justin Bieber

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is internet hosting a star-studded coronavirus consciousness concert for charity Global Citizen.

Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future, which is able to air worldwide on Saturday 27th June, consists of a summit, stuffed with panel discussions and interviews, adopted by a concert to spotlight COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on marginalised communities.

In partnership with the European Fee, the occasion is looking for “systemic change, change that brings about justice for everybody, in all places, no matter the place they had been born or the color of their pores and skin”.

“Global Purpose: Unite for Our Future—The Concert will convey the centuries-old idea of music as a motivator for change and unity, along with science and information, to honour the issue solvers — together with medical doctors, scientists, lab staff, important staff and human rights advocates — who’re racing to not solely create the treatment for COVID-19, but in addition to be certain that it’s obtainable for everybody who wants it,” stated Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans stated in an announcement.

He added: “I’m proud to be a part of Global Citizen and the European Fee to host the Global Purpose: Unite for Our Future concert. The occasion goals to raise up the worldwide neighborhood that’s tackling equitable entry to healthcare and different huge injustices going through our world. This essential second in historical past requires all of us — so let’s be a part of collectively to chart a greater future, for everybody.”

Right here’s the whole lot you want to know concerning the coronavirus consciousness occasion…

What’s the schedule for Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future?

Though Global Citizen has not but introduced timings for the occasion, Unite for Our Future will start with a summit that includes panels stuffed with world leaders, firms and philanthropists. These audio system can be asserting their dedication to growing efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic with new initiatives, together with “COVID-19 therapeutics, assessments and vaccines for everybody, in all places”.

The summit can be hosted by journalist Katie Couric and will function appearances from France’s President Emmanuel Macron, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and Invoice and Melinda Gates.

Unite for Our Future – the Concert will observe, hosted by Dwayne Johnson and that includes a wide range of performing and music superstars.

What’s the line-up for Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future – The Concert?

The concert will function performances from Shakira, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle and Yemi Alade.

A roster of celebrities will even be showing all through the occasion, together with Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Olivia Colman, Ken Jeong and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

How do I watch Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future?

NBC, MTV, Twitter and YouTube can be broadcasting the occasion in addition to varied streaming platforms akin to Apple, TIDAL and Yahoo.

Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future can be broadcast throughout a number of platforms on Saturday 27th June. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV information.