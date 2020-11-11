Dwayne Johnson to Produce ‘The Scorpion King’ Reboot at Universal

Universal Footage is teaming up with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions to relaunch “The Scorpion King,” Selection has confirmed.

“’The Scorpion King’ was my very first function ever on the silver display and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and ship this cool mythology to an entire new era,” Johnson mentioned in an announcement. “I wouldn’t have had the profession I’m fortunate sufficient to have had it not been for ‘The Scorpion King’ and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions might help create those self same alternatives for different onerous working actors as we speak.”

“I consider Jonathan Herman will put within the onerous work to ship a incredible script for our international viewers,” Johnson added, touting the screenwriter, who earned an Oscar nod for 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

Johnson and Garcia will produce the brand new movie, together with Seven Bucks’ manufacturing president Hiram Garcia.

Johnson starred within the 2002 hit motion movie because the titular warrior (also called Mathyaus), after first showing in 2001’s “The Mummy Returns” reverse Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The film opened at the highest of the field workplace, occurring to earn $178 million worldwide and kicking off a profitable movie profession for Johnson, then best-known as a WWE celebrity.

“The unique ‘Scorpion King’ was a vital catalyst serving to to catapult us into the world of movie,” Dany Garcia mentioned. “To give you the chance to now produce the subsequent iteration as a part of our Seven Bucks Productions slate is a particular, full circle second, a testomony to what we’ve got been lucky sufficient to construct for our viewers and finally a humble reminder of the timeless worth of genuine storytelling.”

Jay Polidoro and Tony Ducret will oversee the venture on behalf of the studio. Herman is represented by UTA, Trade Leisure and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.

Deadline Hollywood was the primary to report the information.