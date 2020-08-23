Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie Has Revealed Its Justice Society Lineup

It’s unclear if another Justice Society heroes will seem in Black Adam, however for now, it seems to be like Hawkman, Physician Destiny, Cyclone and Atom Smasher will make up the principle lineup. It’ll even be attention-grabbing to see what elements of those characters from the comics are retained for the film, and whether or not of them shall be considerably altered. So far as Hawkman and Atom Smasher go, each of them have distinctive relationships with Black Adam within the DC Comics universe (often involving violence), so I’m significantly jazzed to see how these are translated for the DCEU.