Dwayne Johnson’s Moana-Obsessed Daughter Is Still Unaware Of One Key Fact About The Film

And for the 937th time in the present day she needs daddy to sing together with Maui. She has no concept, we’re the identical individual. And I do not know what day it’s anymore, however I’m positive it’s one which ends with Y. To all of the mama and papa bears on the market going through it – we perceive. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you’ll be able to. #BringItOnBaby ??????????????????????????????