Dwayne Johnson’s Moana-Obsessed Daughter Is Still Unaware Of One Key Fact About The Film

Dwayne Johnson has performed a plethora of characters throughout his appearing profession, however the position that actually connects with youthful viewers is the demigod Maui from Moana. Johnson’s daughter can also be a fan of the movie and enjoys listening to her father sing the Maui’s signature track, “You’re Welcome.” Nonetheless, it might seem that she nonetheless hasn’t discovered one thing in regards to the film.
Whereas staying at dwelling, Dwayne Johnson has been reaching out to followers on social media to debate totally different elements of his life. He just lately shared a video on Instagram through which he sings “You’re Welcome” (for the umpteenth time) to his daughter. However within the caption, Johnson reveals that she has but to find that he voiced Maui within the movie. You’ll be able to take a look at the candy video beneath:
You’ll be able to’t assist however chuckle a bit when you consider the truth that Dwayne Johnson’s daughter hasn’t discovered that her well-known dad is the voice of one among her favourite characters. Although she could be very younger so, at this level, she’s most likely not involved with connecting the dots and is extra consumed within the enjoyable of the film.
It’s clear to see Johnson doesn’t thoughts the truth that his daughter doesn’t know his connection to Maui. Primarily based on the video, he simply seems to be pleased that there’s a movie in his physique of labor that she will get pleasure from now. Not getting shut down whereas he’s signing is probably going constructive as nicely.
Maui rapidly grew to become a breakout character in Moana, and “You’re Welcome” is taken into account to be one of many key titles from the film’s soundtrack. Not solely did it add a memorable track to Disney’s already in depth catalog of tunes, nevertheless it additionally proved that there’s nothing Johnson can’t or gained’t do in relation to his movie roles.
Though Dwayne Johnson appears to seek out methods to attach with all of his roles, Maui was particular to him for a selected cause, as he primarily based the character on his grandfather, a Samoan chief.
This element absolutely makes Johnson’s signing to his daughter that rather more particular as a result of in a means, it permits him to cross down a bit of his grandfather to her. It will not be a serious familial connection, however it’s a distinctive one which Johnson and his household will be capable to protect for generations to return.
Throughout the subsequent few years, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter will undoubtedly determine that it’s her father that lent his voice to the Disney character. However don’t count on her to be impressed simply because he’s her dad. Though she might reply with shock and delight, she may simply as simply simply shrug it off. Regardless of the case, Johnson will certainly be pleased when he can barely ease off on the singing. Moana is now obtainable to stream on Disney+.
