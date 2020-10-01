Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Younger Rock’ NBC Series Sets Main Cast

Dwayne Johnson has introduced the actors who will convey his youthful years to life.

“Younger Rock,” the upcoming NBC comedy government produced by and starring Johnson, has tapped Adrian Groulx to play 10-year-old Dwayne (described as sincere, headstrong, impressionable and daring), Bradley Fixed to play him aged 15 (at which level he’s doing his finest to slot in as a traditional teenager), and “Marco Polo” star Uli Latukefu to play him from the ages of 18 to twenty (when Dwayne has simply been recruited to play soccer on a scholarship on the College of Miami).

Additionally becoming a member of the solid are Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne’s sturdy, optimistic mom, “S.W.A.T.” and “Harriet” alum Joseph Lee Anderson as Dwayne’s charismatic and charming father, and eventually Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Dwayne’s candy grandmother who’s a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman when she must be.

“Younger Rock,” which is slated to premiere someday in 2021, charts Johnson’s childhood from rising up in a robust and resilient household, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his skilled wrestling household, to taking part in soccer on the College of Miami. It is going to discover the rollercoaster that has formed Johnson into the person he’s as we speak and the larger-than-life characters he’s met alongside the best way. Johnson broke the casting bulletins through Instagram, whereas additionally revealing that manufacturing on the sequence is formally underway.

The sequence hails from Nahnatchka Khan, who co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang. Each are government producing alongside Johnson beneath his Seven Bucks Productions banner. Additionally among the many EPs are Seven Bucks’ Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz, in addition to Jennifer Carreras of Khan’s Fierce Child Productions. Common Tv, the place Khan is beneath an general deal, will function the studio. Jeffrey Walker serves as producer, director and co-EP.

Johnson lately starred in “Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree” and can subsequent star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” In the meantime Khan is finest often known as the creator and government producer of “Recent Off the Boat,” which lately ended its six-year run. She beforehand created “Don’t Belief the B—- in House 23,” which ran for 2 seasons on ABC.