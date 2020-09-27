Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris forward of this 12 months’s presidential election.

In a seven-minute video posted to his Instagram, Johnson publicly endorses the candidates and shares a clip of himself having a dialog with Biden and Harris about how they are going to earn the respect of the American individuals.

“I believed it was a terrific and intensely productive dialog that we had,” Johnson mentioned. “As a registered Unbiased for years now with centrist ideologies, I do really feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the only option to guide our nation, and I’m endorsing them to develop into president and vice chairman of our United States.”

That is the primary time Johnson has ever publicly endorsed a presidential ticket, although he claims he has voted for each democratic and republican candidates previously. To start out off his dialog with Biden and Harris, Johnson defined how he admires Biden’s soul and known as Harris a “licensed badass.”

“Joe, you’ve had such an unbelievable profession. You’ve led, in my view, with nice compassion and coronary heart and drive, but additionally soul,” Johnson mentioned. “Kamala…You have got been an lawyer, a district lawyer, a state lawyer, a U.S. senator. Good, powerful, I’ve seen you in these hearings, and in my view, you’re a licensed badass.”

Johnson then requested each Biden and Harris what they are going to do to earn the respect of the American individuals as soon as within the White Home, a query to which each responded.

“By doing what we are saying we’re going to do. By maintaining our phrase. By leveling with the American individuals. By taking duty,” Biden mentioned. “After we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be good, however take duty. Say that is what I’m going to do, that is what I imagine and inform the reality.”

Harris additionally spoke to the significance of fact, explaining how it’s vital for the nation to heal shifting ahead.

“We’re going through as a rustic so many challenges, and individuals are grieving,” Harris mentioned. “I imply, individuals are grieving the lack of life, the lack of jobs, the lack of certainty, the lack of normalcy, and to heal and get by this, we’re going to need to be sincere about what therapeutic would require.”

Johnson ended his endorsement by championing kindness and the impact it may possibly have on others.

“There’s lots of ways in which we as a human race could make progress. However probably the most highly effective manner for us to make progress, to me, is thru humanity, is thru decency,” Johnson mentioned. “Progress by humanity, progress by decency, by equality. Progress by kindness, as a result of kindness issues.”

Watch Johnson’s full video under.