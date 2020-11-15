“Dwell On” Cast Shows Off Adorable Chemistry In Behind-The-Scenes Photos

JTBC upped the anticipation for the premiere of “Dwell On” with some behind-the-scenes stills of the primary solid!

“Dwell On” is an upcoming romance drama set within the broadcasting membership on Web optimization Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the college superstar and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

The stills showcase the three essential {couples} of the drama. First up are Minhyun and Jung Da Bin, who lean in shut to one another and smile. Subsequent, Noh Jong Hyun, who performs Go Eun Taek’s good friend Do Woo Jae, locks arms with Yeonwoo, who performs his girlfriend of two years Kang Jae Yi, as they pose charismatically for the digicam.

VICTON’s Byungchan takes on the position of Go Eun Taek’s good friend Do Woo Jae, and Yang Hye Ji performs the broadcasting membership’s vp Ji So Hyun. The pair strike a cute pose by flashing peace indicators on the digicam.

One other nonetheless exhibits all six of the primary solid members carrying the identical outfit as they every place a finger on their head in a coordinated pose. Anticipation for the drama is already rising because of the playful chemistry among the many solid members.

Minhyun commented on the environment on set, saying, “Filming was actually pleasurable since I used to be along with my friends.”

Jung Da Bin added, “After we had been feeling down we elevate one another up, and after we had been comfortable we laughed collectively. Because it was a set the place all of us labored in unison and sympathized and communicated with one another, I believe it is going to grow to be an unforgettable reminiscence.”

“Dwell On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

