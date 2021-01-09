“Dwell On” Gears Up For Finale With Cute Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of NU’EST’s Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, VICTON’s Byungchan, And More

JTBC’s “Dwell On” has shared an lovable glimpse of its starring solid behind the scenes!

“Dwell On” is a romance drama starring NU’EST’s Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the pinnacle of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a college superstar and social media influencer who joins the membership with ulterior motives.

Because the drama heads into its highly-anticipated finale, “Dwell On” has launched a enjoyable set of behind-the-scenes photographs of its stars throughout filming. The photographs seize the playful real-life chemistry between the solid members—even Jung Da Bin and Lee Se Hee, whose fierce on-screen battle melts away the second the cameras cease rolling.

Try the brand new photographs of Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, VICTON’s Byungchan, Yeonwoo, Noh Jong Hyun, Yang Hye Ji, and Lee Se Hee beneath!

The ultimate episode of “Dwell On” will air on January 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, compensate for the drama with subtitles beneath!

