“Dwell On” Reveals Adorable Glimpse Of NU’EST’s Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, VICTON’s Byungchan, Yeonwoo, And More Behind The Scenes

JTBC’s “Dwell On” has shared a brand new peek behind the scenes of filming!

“Dwell On” is a brand new romance drama starring NU’EST’s Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the pinnacle of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a faculty movie star and social media influencer who joins the membership with ulterior motives.

On December 12, JTBC launched new behind-the-scenes photographs of the starring forged filming scenes from the drama’s newest episode. The adoring look in Minhyun’s eyes as he gazes at Jung Da Bin is definite to make viewers’ hearts flutter, whereas Jung Da Bin radiates a sunny, lovable allure as she beamingly prepares for a take.

In the meantime, one other picture captures the 2 actors’ critical sides as they intensely monitor footage of their very own appearing.

Yeonwoo and VICTON’s Byungchan strike cute poses for the digital camera whereas filming the drama’s college competition scene, and Yang Hye Ji and Noh Jung Hyun exhibit their playful charms on set even when the cameras aren’t rolling.

The subsequent episode of “Dwell On” will air on December 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)