‘Dwell PD,’ ‘Cops’ Pulled from TV Schedules in Light of Protests – Variety

A&E has determined to not run new episodes of “Dwell PD” this Friday and Saturday, whereas Paramount Community has delayed the Season 33 launch of “Cops,” the long-running actuality sequence that was scheduled to return on Monday.

The choice to carry “Dwell PD” and “Cops” comes as protests over police brutality proceed throughout the nation following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota cops, shining a highlight on the widespread abuse by legislation enforcement towards African People. This weekend A&E will air episodes of “Dwell Rescue” in its place.

“Out of respect for the households of George Floyd and others who’ve misplaced their lives, in session with the departments we observe, and in consideration for the security of all concerned, we have now made the choice to not broadcast ‘Dwell PD’ this weekend,” A&E stated in an announcement.

Paramount Community hasn’t but commented on the destiny of Monday’s “Cops” episode, however its program schedule not reveals it airing as deliberate at 10 p.m. ET; “Ghostbusters” is now scheduled there as an alternative. Paramount made the shift over per week in the past, as “Cops” additionally didn’t air this previous Monday in its regular spot. And Paramount seems to not have future plans for “Cops” on the community. Already, the present is not talked about anyplace on the channel’s web site.

Paramount Community proprietor ViacomCBS made headlines earlier this week when on Monday the corporate’s cable networks went darkish for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the quantity of time that the Minneapolis police officer stored his knee on Floyd’s neck, killing him in the method.

“Cops” launched on Fox in 1989, and is taken into account one of the originators of the trendy actuality TV motion. However in latest years, it has additionally come underneath hearth for the way it depicts legislation enforcement, and for questionable behind the scenes practices.

Actuality Blurred’s Andy Dehnart, who wrote a latest piece about police-based actuality TV on his web site, was the primary to report Paramount’s determination to drag Monday’s “Cops” premiere.

“Cops” was the topic of a latest podcast hosted by Dan Taberski, “Working from Cops,” which chronicled a whole bunch of episodes of the present. Taberski and his group detailed cases the place individuals have been coerced into signing waivers and the way manufacturing permits police to edit and take away something that may paint them in a adverse mild.

“Cops” aired for 25 seasons on Fox, which was nonetheless in its infancy when the present first premiered. The community aired “Cops” along with “America’s Most Wished” on Saturday nights for 14 years; “Most Wished” moved to Lifetime in 2011 and was finally canceled.

“Cops,” in the meantime, received a brand new lease on life in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes and paired them with repeats. (Spike was rebranded as Paramount Community in 2018.)

In the meantime, “Dwell PD” has been an incredible hit for A&E since its premiere in October 2016. The present follows cops and sheriffs — reside, in actual time, as they patrol varied cities and counties throughout the nation. Because it changed into a sensation, A&E stored increasing the present’s footprint; it’s now the No. 1 sequence on cable on Friday and Saturday nights. After taking a break in the early spring as a consequence of a COVID-19 manufacturing shutdown, it returned in April.