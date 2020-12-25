“Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”) Cast Sends Off Lee Si Eon With A Heartfelt Farewell In His Final Episode

On the December 25 episode of MBC’s “Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”), longtime solid member Lee Si Eon bid farewell to the present.

Lee Si Eon, who has been on the present for 5 years, lately introduced that he’s stepping all the way down to concentrate on his performing profession. To ship him off, Park Na Rae, Kian84, Sung Hoon, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Henry went on a “farewell journey” with him on Jeju Island. Over good meals, the “Rainbow” solid members talked in regards to the recollections they’d shared and extra.

On Jeju Island, the solid members ate good meals, visited the seashore, raced automobiles round a monitor, and went to see the sundown collectively. Their dorm was the identical one by which the solid members stayed after they took their first journey collectively 4 years in the past. Lee Si Eon mentioned, “I’ve combined feelings. That is the place we had our first get-together, however now I’m a lot older. It’s a bit unhappy. How might I not be unhappy?” Park Na Rae added, “I might really feel myself choking up,” and Henry mentioned, “I discovered myself fascinated about the outdated days. Issues change as time goes by, however this place has stayed the identical.”

At dinner, Park Na Rae mentioned, “Sending you off with smiles and laughter is our means.” Lee Si Eon started to tear up and Sung Hoon mentioned, “Let’s not do that already.” Lee Si Eon defined, “At first, I used to be like a water balloon. I cried once I was house alone. I attempted to not present it in entrance of the others. However after we had completed consuming, it hit me. That this was our final time.” Hwasa mentioned, “I assumed he was taking part in with us at first, however once I realized he was actually crying, my coronary heart damage. I wished to hug him.”

The members additionally placed on a short expertise present to bid him farewell. After watching a video of this, Lee Si Eon mentioned, “I’m so unhappy. It’s so unhappy that I received’t see them once more.” Hwasa mentioned, “He’s somebody who lingers within the thoughts. I like him lots. I really feel unhappy and remorse that he’s leaving.” Park Na Rae mentioned, “He lived his life with us. Now we need to maintain onto him so long as we are able to.” Henry wrote in a letter, “I need individuals to know that you simply are a cool actor with a powerful sense of duty. I’m afraid that individuals will neglect what the ‘human’ Lee Si Eon is like. Please proceed to indicate your pure aspect occasionally.”

In her letter, Park Na Rae wrote, “He’s somebody who got here on the present similtaneously me. I believe that is the primary time I’ve written him a letter. We met as strangers in 2016 and now we’ve turn into like household. After I first noticed you, I assumed, ‘He’s solely going to be on this present for one episode.’ From the viewpoint of somebody who’s youthful than you, generally you make me need to shake you. Just lately, you’ve begun to say issues like ‘I like you, I miss you,’ and it makes me suppose you’re getting outdated, similar to I might should you had been my household. We share a golden connection, so I’ll stay up for your cool actions as an actor in future.”

In his personal letter, Lee Si Eon wrote, “I’ve been so completely satisfied these previous 5 years. I believe that it will not be misplaced to say that they had been the happiest years of my life. Na Rae, who at all times takes care of the members. Sung Hoon, who seems detached however has numerous affection. Kian, who acts the idiot however is the idiot’s treasure. Henry, who has numerous scars but additionally numerous love. Hwasa, who listens to me though it’s a ache. Dalsim [Han Hye Jin] and Jun Hyun Moo, who aren’t right here. You all made me who I’m at present. That is my final farewell on ‘Dwelling Alone.’ It wasn’t a straightforward choice to make, up till the purpose the place I needed to put together for this journey. I’m grateful to have labored with a few of the finest individuals in Korea, who’ve given me the perfect items in life. I’m lucky to have been in a position to work with you. Goodbye.”

