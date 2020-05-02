“Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”) Postponed Due To Breaking News Broadcast On Forest Fire

MBC’s well-liked actuality present “Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”) didn’t air on Could 1.

The community defined, “Due to breaking information, ‘Dwelling Alone’ is just not airing at the moment. We ask viewers for his or her understanding.”

“Dwelling Alone” is scheduled to air each Friday at 11:10 p.m. KST, however it was postponed attributable to breaking information a few forest hearth in Goseong.

On Could 1 at 8:20 p.m. KST, a fireplace at a house within the county of Goseong in Gangwon province unfold to a close-by mountain. The Korea Forest Service’s Central Forest Fire Prevention Headquarters has elevated the forest hearth nationwide disaster warning stage to “vital,” which is the best stage of severity. Firefighters and tools have been despatched from all provinces and cities to assist. Native residents have been instructed to evacuate attributable to considerations about robust winds in a single day inflicting the hearth to unfold.

Mannequin Han Hye Jin and actor Tune Seung Heon are featured within the episode of “Dwelling Alone” that was scheduled to air on Could 1. Han Hye Jin took a photograph of herself watching the information as a substitute and uploaded it to her Instagram tales with the message, “How horrible. A big hearth has erupted in Goseong in Gangwon province. There’s an excessive amount of wind. I’ll pray that everybody is protected and nothing unhealthy occurs.”

Episode 344 of “Dwelling Alone,” which was deliberate to air on Could 1, will now air on Could Eight at 11:10 p.m KST.

