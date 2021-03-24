‘Dwelling & Household’ To End With Season 9 on Hallmark Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

(*9*)After virtually a decade, “Dwelling & Household” is signing off of the Hallmark Channel.

(*9*)The morning present, which paused manufacturing twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is ready to renew filming on the finish of March. Now Selection has discovered solely that that batch of episodes can be its final.

(*9*)“The ninth and present season of ‘Dwelling & Household’ would be the collection’ final,” a spokesperson for the community stated in a press release. “For practically a decade, the present has anchored our daytime lineup, that includes numerous hours of cooking, way of life, DIY, well being, entertaining and adorning segments. We wish to thank the guts and soul of the present, our extremely gifted solid and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for his or her creativity, onerous work and dedication. Our viewers can sit up for extra of the topical segments they know and love when the present returns on Monday, April 5 with a brand new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. This system’s remaining episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.”

(*9*)“Dwelling & Household” made its cable debut on April 1, 1996. Then it was a morning discuss present entitled “The Dwelling and Household Present,” which aired on The Household Channel. After a two 12 months run, it got here to an finish however was then rebooted in October 2012 for the Hallmark Channel.

(*9*)Hosted by the aforementioned Matenopoulos and Mathison, the morning present options day by day company and was beforehand a two-hour day by day present that aired Mondays by means of Fridays. By means of the years a few of these company have included prolonged present “household” equivalent to way of life consultants Kym Douglas, Ken Wingard, Maria Provenzano, Lawrence Zarian, Tamera Mowry-Housley and pet adoption knowledgeable Larissa Wohl. Moreover, solid members from Hallmark’s authentic slate of movies and collection have stopped by as properly, equivalent to Lacey Chabert, Dylan Neal, Taylor Cole, Jill Wagner, Nancy Grace, Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kristoffer Polaha and Marilu Henner.

(*9*)Throughout its run, the collection picked up six Daytime Emmy nominations.

(*9*)“Dwelling & Household” first paused manufacturing in March 2020 throughout its eighth season. It then started manufacturing on the ninth season in September, with its first present of the season airing on Sept. 14. The second manufacturing pause got here in December, with the latest new episodes airing through the first week of January.