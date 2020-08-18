‘DWTS’ Season 29 Premiere Date, Pros Revealed

The subsequent season of “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere on Sept. 14, indicating that ABC has managed to determine a strategy to produce the present throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The community says that further manufacturing particulars might be introduced at a later date. “Dancing With the Stars” is a high-energy competitors sequence that brings professional dancers and celebrities very shut to 1 one other for performances, coaching, rehearsal and choreography, which might make social distancing difficult.

When the professional dancers have been introduced Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” a number of the COVID-19 security protocols have been introduced, although vaguely. The professionals might want to stay aside and might be unable to work together with one another. Producers informed the professionals — lots of that are real-life {couples} — that they won’t be able to stay collectively, with a purpose to keep secure throughout the pandemic.

Nevertheless, regardless of COVID-19, ABC has efficiently managed to discover a inventive strategy to produce one other certainly one of its different reveals, “The Bachelorette,” which additionally has contestants in shut proximity to one another, given the character of a relationship present. The upcoming season is at present in manufacturing at a personal resort the place the whole forged and crew is quarantined and basically working in a bubble to maintain the set secure with common testing and temperature checks occurring.

Along with asserting the premiere date for “Dancing With the Stars,” the community additionally introduced the roster of professional dancers who might be competing with celebrities on the upcoming season.

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart are the professionals who might be competing.

The superstar contestants is not going to be revealed till a later date, and the pairings gained’t be revealed till the brand new season debuts on Sept. 14. Nevertheless, former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe was beforehand revealed as the primary superstar forged member for the upcoming season.

Season 29 might be hosted by Tyra Banks, after the sudden departure of longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrew.

Banks will even function govt producer, and the brand new season is alleged to be a “contemporary take” on the format with new inventive modifications, although particular modifications haven’t been introduced but.