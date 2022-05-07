Dybala scored a fantastic goal, equaled the mark of a legend but Juventus lost an incredible game

Dybala’s goal for the partial triumph of Juventus

They are special days that you are living Paulo Dybala. It is that a little less than two months before the end of his contract, his future in the Juventus It is uncertain. According to the Italian press, the Argentine striker would be playing his last games with the Turin club shirt.

Waiting to find out where his career will continue, the former Institute was once again a protagonist in the team led by Massimiliano Allegri. In one of the matches that opened the date 36 of the Italian football, Dybala scored a fantastic goal for the Juve against Genoa. With two minutes remaining in the first stage, the jewel he received the ball at the door of the area and prepared the shot with his right leg. The execution was so cornered that the local goalkeeper, Sirigu, could do nothing to avoid the 1-0 for the visit.

The Argentine attacker celebrated what could be one of his last conquests with the Juventus shirt, which also meant equaling the mark of a legend of one of the clubs with the most history in Italian football. Dybala scored his 115th goal for the Turin side and equaled the number of goals scored by Roberto Baggio, 9th on the list of top scorers and a history of Serie A who played in the Old lady for five seasons in which he played 200 games.

Beyond the goal of the former Palermo, Allegri’s team suffered another severe setback. With three minutes remaining, Gudmundsson appeared to put the partial tie. And already in the discount, Criscito, from a penalty, turned the result around for the final 2-1 that invites the Genoese to dream of staying in the top flight.

With this defeat, the seventh in the season, the Juventus remains in 4th place in Serie A with 69 points and could not beat Napoliwhich adds 70 units and this weekend will play this Saturday against Torino, as a visitor.

It must be remembered that a few days ago, a cover of one of the most relevant sports media in Italy opened the game on what Dybala’s next destination will be. As noted The Gazzetta dello Sportthe Cordovan would have decided to continue in the Serie A of Italy since he was seduced by Inter’s ambitious project, one of the classic adversaries of the Vecchia Signora. “There is a Jewel for you,” warned the newspaper on its front page.

Although the striker appears on the radar of teams like Manchester United, Atlético Madrid (it is an old wish of Cholo Simeone) and Tottenham (the sports director Fabio Paratici, who knows him from his time in Turin, wants to recruit him), last week he held a key meeting with the leaders of the Nerazzurro. Now, it only remains to wait a few weeks to finally find out where Dybala will take his goals and all his display.

