Dying Light 2 anticipates its biggest patch to date, with a new game mode included

Techland confirms New Game Plus and a multitude of fixes for an update at the end of April.

Dying Light 2 kicked off a very busy month of February in relation to the world of video games, but the fact that two months have passed since its launch does not prevent Techland keep adding content. In March there was already talk about a specific mode that could be incorporated and, although at that time they did not want to commit, their arrival is now confirmed.

The update should arrive at the end of the monthWe talk about the expected New Game Plus o New Game +, that is, a game mode that allows users to restart the game from the beginning but adding or keeping various features that are not present the first time we take control. They have confirmed it through a message in the account of Twitter official, and should be released at the end of April.

Along with this, multiple fixes and bug fixes will be made for both single and multiplayer. In the study they define updating as one of the biggest patches that they have released to date, and they promise that they will give us more reasons to revisit the city on all platforms.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, though a Nintendo Switch version that will run via the cloud is yet to come. The first major expansion It is set for the month of June, and from Techland they have already offered some details about what we can expect from it.

