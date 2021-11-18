Dying Light 2 bets on the cooperative and leaves the door open to character classes focused on collaboration

Techland’s game will launch on February 4, 2022, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated November 17, 2021, 23:09

Next year starts strong. Regardless of possible delays – an increasingly common threat – the month of February is full of great launches, and Dying Light 2 It is one of them. Perhaps it is not the one that makes the most noise, but its formula will be perfected and our decisions that will affect the world directly will become very important.

In an interview with PC Gamer, developers of Techland They have talked about the focus of the game and about additions that they will implement in the future. Among the statements, there is one that has attracted attention: the possible inclusion of cooperative-focused character classes. The title will not have them at first, but they could come later.

I think we can implement it in the futureTymon Smektala, de Techland“When you start to play co-op, the focus is quite free,” he says. Tymon Smektala, lead designer, when asked about adding characters with different abilities. “It focuses on you finding your own strategy. But at some point I think we can implement what you just mentioned.”

Dying Light 2: Stay Human se estrena el February 4, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. We have already been able to play it, and in our impressions we assure you that this mix between parkour and zombie survival promises to return in style with an open world protagonist.

