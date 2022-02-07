Dying Light 2 can’t with Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the top weekly UK sales

Despite this, Techland’s new game has had a good debut in its first days in stores.

Last Friday we attended the launch of Dying Light 2, the new game of Techland that invites us to once again join his zombie survival proposal with a strong commitment to parkour mechanics. We know that the digital version has had a good premiere on Steam, but the sales of the stores also confirm a good performance of the physical format.

The first Dying Light did debut firstIn the new weekly UK top shared by Games Industry, the medium that usually collects these sales lists, we see Dying Light 2 has had a good debut at a commercial level. The game has not achieved the first place (as the first did in 2015), but it has stayed close. In addition, it must be taken into account that this data only includes physical sales, so the digital market will also add a good handful of copies.

54% of sales in the British territory correspond to the PS5 version, so we deduce that there was a certain desire for great launches in the new generation of consoles. Xbox physical sales correspond to 27% of the total, while the PS4 version has sold 19%. The top 1 is again Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which repeat at the top despite a 72% drop after a strong debut on Nintendo Switch over the past week. After both, the classification is once again dominated by the usual titles that we all know.

Best-selling games of the week in the UK

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Dying Light 2 FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft Mario Party Superstars New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, although it is also coming to switch soon after suffering a delay in the Nintendo console, which will have a version to play through the cloud. We’ve already been able to review the game, so you can learn more about our experience with it in our Dying Light 2 review.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: Dying Light 2, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, UK, and Sales.