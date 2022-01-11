Dying Light 2 clarifies its controversial duration: these are the hours you will need to complete it

After announcing up to 500 hours, Techland details how long the campaign and side missions will take.

Dying Light 2 It is just around the corner. The new title of Techland He takes us back to his zombie apocalypse so that we survive by showing off our parkour and combat skills, and in less than a month we will be able to take command. But February is a month full of big releases, so we have to manage our time well if we want to enjoy more than one of them.

Perhaps for this reason, the recent announcement that, to complete Stay Human, we will have to invest was not such positive news. around 500 hours of gameplay. A longer duration has always been perceived as something positive by the public, but it is something that in recent years is changing, with players preferring a more direct rhythm and more condensed stories to the amount of things with which they can occupy their free time today.

It will be 20 hours with the campaign and 80 with the secondary missionsThis situation has led the study, through the official account of the title on Twitter, to clarify the duration, speaking that it will depend directly on our style of play. In this way, they indicate that it will take us approximately 20 hours complete the main campaign, and four times more (80 hours) if we finish the story and have done all the secondary missions. Be that as it may, it is much less than the 500 hours of which they spoke, which they mention again specifying that it is a duration if we take full advantage of the game. To spend so much time with him we should complete the campaign and the secondary ones, but also check all elections and finals, discover each location on the map, activate each of the dialogues and find each of the different collectibles scattered around your world.

Therefore, it seems that this second installment will leave happy both those looking for an experience of a few hours to enjoy its proposal and those who want to make the game their main title of this 2022. It will come, by the way, the next February 4th to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch (via cloud). In 3DJuegos we have already been able to play it, so you can read our impressions of Dying Light 2 to get an idea of ​​what you can expect from the new Techland.

