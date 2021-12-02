Dying Light 2 completes development, but Techland’s zombie action still has work to do

The authors of Dead Island reach Gold status within two months of the game’s release.

There are still a few months left so that we can enjoy the promising house Dying Light 2 but the team of Techland You’ve done your homework, and you’ve just announced that you’ve completed development on this highly anticipated open-world horror-action adventure. “We are very excited about this and now we can feel that it is really happening!” Said the game’s lead designer, Tymon Smektala.

This does not mean that Techland will sit idly byTymon Smektala“After so many years of hard work, we look forward to the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human,” adds the creative. However, having achieved that status Gold It does not mean that Techland will sit idly by until February 4. “The game is ready to be manufactured, but we will not slow down […] that the game is finished two months before launch is a great sign, but it does not mean that our work ends here. Still some improvements and adjustments need to be added“, he adds in his official statement.

The Polish studio also responsible for Dead Island will take advantage of these weeks to take good note of the community’s comments, although “the base is solid” and the creative is “very proud of the whole team.” Here at 3DJuegos we already had the opportunity to enjoy his new work as we told you in our impressions of Dying Light 2, in which we talk about parkour, action, terror and the design of the open world that he proposes us to explore.

As a curiosity, in recent weeks Techland has also dropped that it plans a cooperative in Dying Light 2 with different character classes, although for now it is an idea that has not taken shape. We remind you that the game is scheduled to premiere on PC, next-generation consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as Nintendo Switch through cloud play.

