Dying Light 2 could have a New Game + mode in the future, but its authors do not want to make promises

Dying Light 2 Stay Human was one of the most anticipated games of 2022, and although there is still a long year to go, it is not surprising that Techland’s post-apocalyptic title continues to have a large number of users. Although the adventure it was not without errorsthe developers have been working on the implementation of patches to fix bugs and the content creation for players, including two free DLCs.

It is an option that we are seriously considering, but it is too early to promise anythingTechlandAnd it seems that the developer has more aces up her sleeve, since she is also considering the introduction of the classic mode New Game+ so loved by gamers. However, fans of Dying Light 2 still shouldn’t claim victory, because Techland doesn’t want to guarantee anything concrete: “NG+ is an option that we are seriously considering, but it’s too early to promise anything“.

This data arises as a result of a novelty related to upcoming patches for Dying Light 2. And it is that the developers have communicated a new update that, with a release date scheduled for next weekit will fix some bugs pointed out by the community such as animations, the user interface or the infinite death loop, among other things.

Although post-apocalyptic lovers were eagerly awaiting the release of Dying Light 2, in our analysis we couldn’t help but highlight some of the more serious problems of the adventure Despite this, we do not rule out that Techland will continue to improve and expand its proposal over time, and its roadmap for the coming months shows that it still there are reasons to continue facing the zombies.

