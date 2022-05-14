Dying Light 2 delays its story DLC to a new date, although players will be compensated

In Techland they need more time to have the first expansion of Stay Human ready.

Since before its launch, those responsible for Dying Light 2 have several plans to expand the content in the coming months. The most striking thing he prepares Techland for soon it’s a story expansion for your zombie game but, although it was scheduled for June, has been pushed back to September.

In a communiqué shared through the social networks of the franchise, the study has explained the reasons for this delay. “We always prioritize your feedback and want to be honest and transparent. we need a little more time to develop the first history DLC”, they comment.

In June they will add more content and photo modeNevertheless, they claim that in June they will introduce more content that will help compensate for the wait, with a first Chapter with events and a feature that is highly demanded by players. “We will add the first Chapter titled In the footsteps of a Night Runner, full of content and events, as well as the expected photo mode“, they explain.

It is worth remembering that, although the game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, a version is still planned. version for Nintendo Switch, which delayed its launch despite running through the cloud. If you want to know how our experience with the Techland title was at the time, we recommend that you take a look at Alejandro Pascual’s Dying Light 2 analysis.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More On: Dying Light 2, DLC, Expansion, Techland, Delay, and Delays.